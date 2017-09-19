Japan PM Abe to delay the timing of achieving budget balance target - Reuters

Japan PM Abe to delay the timing of achieving budget balance target - ReutersBy Omkar Godbole
Sources told Reuters that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to delay the timing for balancing a primary budget from the current fiscal 2020 to later in the decade.
Abe will unveil the decision on Monday at a news conference at, which is he expected to announce a snap election for Oct. 22 to take advantage of a rebound in his damaged approval ratings.
