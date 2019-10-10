Japan PM Abe: Fiscal policy is extremely important

Japanese PM Abe is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the economy and policy reforms while speaking before the Parliament.
Key Quotes:
Won't hesitate to use macro policy if economic concerns are realized.
Fiscal policy is extremely important.
Nothing path-breaking from the Japanese leader, as the USD/JPY pair consolidates the trade progress-led early spike to 107.77. The spot trades +0.07% around 107.50 levels.
