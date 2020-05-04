Japan PM Abe expected to extend state of emergency until end-May - NHK

According to the Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe is seen extending the country’s state of emergency on Monday until the end of May.

“Abe is expected to explain the reasoning behind the extension of the state of emergency, which is now due to expire on Wednesday, at a news conference in the evening,” NHK reported.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 106.70 amid risk-aversion and broad US dollar strength.