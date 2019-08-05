Japan PM Abe: Concerned by risk posed by foreign economic downside

Japanese PM Abe is on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his concerns on the recent global economic slowdown.

Key Comments:

Concerned by the risk posed by foreign economic downside. The government will implement the macroeconomic policy quickly if its needed.

The safe-haven Yen continues to benefit from the risk-aversion, triggered by global growth concerns amid escalating US-China trade war. USD/JPY meanders near seven-month lows of 105.80, down -0.66% on the day.