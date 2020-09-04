Japan GDP to slump 28.6% in Q2 as leadership vote looms – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of 19 economists, Japan's economy is likely to show a deeper-than-expected contraction in the second quarter, as capital expenditure took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Key findings
“Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have shrunk an annualized 28.6% in April-June, more than a preliminary reading of a record 27.8% contraction.
The main culprit behind the revision is an expected 3.1% drop in capital expenditure, a bigger fall than a preliminary 1.5% decline, the poll showed.
Household spending in July likely fell 3.7% from a year earlier, more than a 1.2% drop in June, hit by bad weather and social distancing policies to contain the pandemic.
Core machinery orders, a leading gauge of capital expenditure, likely rebounded, rising 1.9% in July after a 7.6% decline in June, offering some hope of a pick-up in corporate spending appetite.”
The GDP report is due for release on September 7 at 2350 GMT while the Japanese leadership election is scheduled on Sept 14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850 after German factory orders, ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls. The US likely continued gaining jobs, albeit at a slower pace.
GBP/USD trades below 1.33 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses under 1.33, awaiting the US jobs report. Uncertainty about the furlough scheme and Brexit have been weighing on the pound.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Forex Today: Market froth falls off, dollar ready to rock on all-important Non-Farm Payrolls
Stocks markets finally endured a significant downward correction led by tech stocks. The US dollar has stabilized after staging a recovery and ahead of August's Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a slower recovery.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.