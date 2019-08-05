Japan FX Diplomat: Watching FX moves with sense of urgency - Reuters

"We are watching moves in the exchange rate with a sense of urgency," the Japanese Ministry of Finance Forex head Yoshiki Takeuchi said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Takeuchi added that exchange rate stability is important.

USD/JPY pair fell to a seven-month low of 105.80 earlier today, as the Yuan slide put a bid under the anti-risk Japanese Yen. The currency pair is currently trading at 106.08, down more than 300 pips from Thursday's high of 109.32.