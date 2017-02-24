Skip to main content
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-50.2K from previous ¥-51.3K
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-50.2K from previous ¥-51.3K
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 21:14 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions: 556.6K vs 508.5K
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 21:14 GMT
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions fell from previous €-46.8K to €-58.3K
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 21:14 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions rose from previous $109.8K to $123.8K
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 21:14 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions fell from previous £-65.5K to £-66.4K
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 21:14 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions dipped from previous $57.8K to $30.8K
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 21:14 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions rose from previous $24.2K to $33.5K
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 21:14 GMT
US dollar index ends week higher but limited by 101.50
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 20:00 GMT
WTI vs. US dollar; Bullish above 50-DMA vs. Bullish pin bar?
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 19:55 GMT
Colombia Interest rate fell from previous 7.5% to 7.25% in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 19:45 GMT
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count up to 602 from previous 597
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 19:43 GMT
EUR/USD fails to hold to gains and retreats below 1.0600
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 19:23 GMT
US: Key events for next week - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 18:13 GMT
NZD/USD battles short-sellers to trade above water near 0.7200
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 17:47 GMT
Brazil: Central Bank showing that there is light at the end of the tunnel - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 16:45 GMT
Latin America Outlook: North-south divergence - BBVA
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 16:36 GMT
AUD/USD bearish below 0.77; RBA's Lowe 'talked down' Australian dollar
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 16:35 GMT
USD/JPY finds support at 112.00 and trims losses
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 16:28 GMT
U.S. President Trump: We are going to "massively" lower taxes on middle-class
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 16:03 GMT
Brazil Primary Budget Surplus up to 36.7B in January from previous -70.737B
FXStreet
|
Feb 24, 15:57 GMT
