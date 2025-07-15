Japan 10-year Government Bond Yields climb to peak since 2008

Japan 10-year Government Bond Yields (JGB) climbed to near 1.59%, the highest since 2008, in Tuesday’s early Asian session. Traders brace for a potential power shift in upper house elections this weekend that could accelerate fiscal spending and drive super-long bond yields higher.
The election in Japan marks an important test for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s minority government. Ishiba’s declining popularity has cast doubt on his coalition’s ability to retain a majority. Reuters opinion surveys suggested Ishiba's coalition may lose its majority in the upper house of parliament, forcing it to court an array of smaller parties pushing for easier fiscal and monetary policy.
Market reaction
As of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.07% lower on the day at 147.62.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA holds the downside
AUD/USD regained some balance, faded three daily pullbacks in a row, and regained the 0.6500 mark and beyond on Wednesday. The Aussie’s recovery came on the back of a sharp reversal in the US Dollar, exacerbated in response to another bout of Trump-Powell effervescence.
EUR/USD: Still room for extra retracements
The sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback lent some breathing room to the generalised risk complex, prompting EUR/USD to reverse part of its multi-day leg lower and revisit the vicinity of the 1.1800 neighbourhood. Meanwhile, investors will now look at the upcoming US Retail Sales data and the usual weekly gauge of the labour market.
Gold back to its comfort zone around $3,350
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
XRP price eyes breakout to new record highs amid US 'Crypto Week"
Ripple (XRP) edges higher again, up over 1% to trade at around $2.95 during the American session on Wednesday. The correction from highs slightly above $3.00 reached on Monday saw XRP find support above $2.80.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.