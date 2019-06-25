Italy’s EconomyMin Tria: Sees no obstacles to EU budget agreement

According to a text of a speech he was due to give to a conference in Rome, the Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said that he was confident about the chances of reaching an agreement with the European Union (EU) over Rome's budget and the new deficit targets will show a "more than prudent" fiscal policy, Reuters reports.

Tria said: "I do not see obstacles for an agreement with the EU. I am optimistic."

He further confirmed that the new deficit target for this year will be lowered to 2.1% from 2.4%.