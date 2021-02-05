Italy risk premium at lowest since 2016

Italy's risk premium measured by the spread between the Italian and German 10-year bond yields has dropped below 100 basis points for the first time since 2016.
Investors look to be cheering the idea that the pro-European Union (EU) former ECB Governor Mario Draghi will be able to form a govt to navigate the coronavirus crisis and manage funds coming from the EU, as noted by macro analyst Holger Zschaepitz.
So far, however, the decline in Italy's risk spread has failed to draw bids for EUR/USD. The currency pair is trading flat near 1.1960 – the lowest level since Dec. 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7600 after RBA events
AUD/USD remains mildly offered below 0.7600 even as the RBA revises the 2020 growth forecast higher. The central bank is unlikely to raise rates before 2024 despite improvement in the economic outlook. Australia's Retail Sales fell by 4.1% in December.
Gold correction on the cards towards $1,830
Gold had been making headway to the downside ahead of the NFP event. Bulls are stepping in below the prior week's low in $1,802, a break of which opens $1,830 target.
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
GME selloff picks up steam, shares are down nearly 30%
After closing below $100 on Wednesday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares started the trading day relatively quiet on Thursday but came under heavy selling pressure as investors await headlines coming out of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meeting with regulators.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.