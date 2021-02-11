Italy: Debt ratio to head down over the next decade – CE

The COVID-19 crisis has led to something of a paradox: Italy’s public debt ratio has risen, but the probability of default has fallen. That’s largely because BTP yields are likely to stay far lower than seemed plausible before the pandemic, meaning that interest costs will fall. As a result, economists at Capital Economics now think Italy’s debt ratio is likely to decline over the next decade.
Key quotes
“Italy’s debt dynamics have actually improved. The most important reason for this is that, thanks to the ECB, bond yields are likely to remain far lower than seemed likely before the pandemic.”
“Italy’s debt ratio will trend down over the next decade, rather than keep rising. And lower debt interest spending will make default much less of a risk.”
“The risk to the public finances is still higher in Italy than elsewhere in the eurozone. After all, the debt ratio will remain very high and, unlike Japan for example, Italy does not control its own monetary policy.”
“There are three key downside risks to our forecast. The first is that the ECB reins in its asset purchases too quickly. The second is that there is another major economic crisis over the next few years which puts additional strain on the public finances. And the third is that a populist government brings the state’s commitment to honouring its debt into question. Nonetheless, overall risk is lower now than before the pandemic.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD zooms on 1.2150 after weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD trades near 1.2150, a new weekly high, as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims missed estimates with 793,000.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from 200-hour SMA, around the $1834-33 region, albeit lacked follow-through. Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.