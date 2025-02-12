Israel’s Netanyahu says intense fighting will resume if hostages are not returned

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Tuesday that the ceasefire will be over and Israel will resume “intense fighting” in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t release “our hostages” by Saturday noon, per BBC.
Key quotes
If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated.
Welcomed [US President Donald] Trump’s demand for the release of our hostages by Saturday noon, and we all also welcomed the president’s revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the XAU/USD pair was down 0.15% on the day at $2,893.
