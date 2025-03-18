Israel strikes in response to Hamas not releasing hostages

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday that Israel resumes military operations against Hamas across the Gaza Strip, per Reuters. Netanyahu further stated that "from now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force.”
The order came after the militant group "repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the US presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the mediators.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.14% higher on the day to trade at $3,005.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold refreshes all-time highs above $3,000 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price is reneweing record highs beyond $3,000 early Tuesday on intensifying geopolitical Middle East tensions. Israel resumes military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. Further US-Iran tensions add to the latest leg up in the safe-haven Gold.
AUD/USD trades with caution below 0.6400 amid MiIddle East tensions
AUD/USD has paused its upsurge, trading with caution in Tuesday's Asian trading. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines amid intensifying geopolitical risks in the Middle East, reducing the appeal of the higher-yielding Aussie. Meanwhile, the US Dollar finds its feet due to risk aversion.
USD/JPY sits at two-week high near 149.50 as US Dollar finds demand
USD/JPY sits at two-week high near 149.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday as renewed Middle East geopolitical jitters revive the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. However, further upside appears elusive amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations and rising trade tensions.
Solana price faces 50-day resistance as SOL futures debut on CME Group with $5M volume on fifth anniversary
Solana stagnated around the $128 mark on Monday despite multiple bullish catalysts. The recent SOL unlocks by Alameda Research, ahead of FTX creditor repayments, have created a persistent bearish overhang since early March.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.