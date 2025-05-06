Yesterday's Swiss inflation figures for April are likely to have heightened the concerns of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) once again. Not only did the headline rate fall to 0% year-on-year (and now just one step away from deflation), but the core rate also fell surprisingly sharply, suggesting that the recent uptrend may not be sustainable after all, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
SNB's room for manoeuvre is limited
"The slowdown in inflation should not come as too much of a surprise: in April, the oil price fell sharply thanks to OPEC+ production increases and the US tariff announcements, causing Swiss transport prices, which are heavily dependent on the oil price, to collapse - seasonally adjusted, they fell by around 0.75% month-on-month. And the strong Swiss franc is likely to have contributed to the fact that other components also recorded only modest price increases."
"The SNB is probably hoping for a reversal of the trend in the coming months. However, all signs now point to a further rate cut of 25 basis points to 0% in June. It will be interesting to see what steps are taken after June. We have explained several times in recent weeks why we believe the SNB will hesitate before repeating its experiment with negative interest rates."
"The fact that the Swiss franc came under pressure yesterday after the figures were released is probably partly due to the market now seeing things differently. However, the correction of the initial weakness also shows why the potential for the franc to weaken is limited. After all, even if negative interest rates are repeated, it should be clear to every market participant that the SNB's room for manoeuvre is limited."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1350 despite weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is paring back gains toward 1.1300 in the European session on Tuesday. Germany's political concerns resurface and weigh on the Euro while the US Dollar stays defensive as traders await the crucial Fed meeting for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3300 on US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.3300 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. Markets remain on the edge amid Trump's erratic trade policies, keeping the US Dollar underwhelmed. The focus stays on trade headlines as the Fed meeting gets underway later in the day.
Gold touches two-week high as safe-haven demand persists
Gold sprints higher on Tuesday for a second consecutive day as geopolitical tensions around the globe continue to support investors’ demand for safe-haven assets. In the Middle East, Israel is further preparing its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip with the aim of fully controlling the area.
Why is the Fed expected to hold interest rates despite Trump’s pressure to cut them Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that rates in the United States are too high and should be lowered.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.