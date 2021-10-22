Berkshire Hathaway is an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. The Chairman and CEO of the company is Warren Buffet. Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. The common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Is Warren Buffet’s company worth backing now as investors seek a new direction as post COVID times loom?
Over the last 25 years, Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have risen 76% of the time between October 25 and December 30 with an average return of +4.13%. The largest gain was in 2000 with a 19.47% rise. The largest loss was in 2008 where it registered a -12.49% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any significant break out of COVID-19 global cases or a vaccine-resistant variant could hinder this outlook as well as any negative news for any of the individual stocks that Berkshire Hathaway hold.
