The Coca-Cola Company is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 10 years, Coca-Cola has risen every single year between March 18 and July 25. The average return over the last 10 years has been +7.47%. The maximum profit was +17.78% in 2019. There have been no losses in the last 10 years.

With large stimulus checks about to arrive in US households this week is this a perfect time to see gains in Coca-Cola shares?

Trade Risks: There is a risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a correction. It is hard to know when that correction will come, but investors need to be aware of the potential risk.

