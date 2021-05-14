Is Amazon (AMZN Stock) set for further gains on impressive seasonal strength? [Video]

Although equity markets have been selling off this week the broad conditions for buyers remain in place. Easy central bank monetary policy and broad fiscal stimulus from Washington should provide confidence for dip buyers.

Does Amazon have another run higher in keeping with its seasonal pattern? Over the last 10 years, Amazon has gained in value every single year between the dates of May 18 and July 27. The largest gain was in 2020 with a massive 25.92% profit. Although it is hard to imagine these gains again, do Amazon shares have another leg higher in them this year?

Major trade risks

The main risk to this trade is from any risk-off tones which will weigh on equity prices.

A fast rise in US inflation could result in bond tapering which would potentially weaken stocks too.

Learn more about HYCM