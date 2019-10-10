Irish PM Varadkar: Eyeing a detailed discussion to see if we can make any progress on Brexit

Ahead of his meeting with the UK PM Johnson, Ireland’s PM Leo Varadkar tweeted out, saying: “Here in Cheshire in the UK with PM Boris Johnson to talk Brexit. Looking forward to a detailed discussion to see if we can make any progress.”

Earlier today, the Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said that “our Brexit position has never changed”.

The Cable has shed half the intraday rise to now trade around 1.2220, mainly driven by the USD dynamics, with some trade outcome eagerly anticipated.