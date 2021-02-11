Irish PM Martin: Some EU member states 'need to cool it' on Brexit

Ahead of a meeting between British and EU officials on Northern Ireland trade problems, the Irish new Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said that certain EU members “need to cool it” and “dial down the rhetoric” on relations with the UK, per Reuters.

Key quotes

“There is elements that the British government could sort out, but likewise on the European side, I would say some member states need to cool it as well.”

“I think we need to dial down the rhetoric on both sides here.”

Market reaction

The pound traders are a bit jittery ahead of the meeting between the UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and the European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

GBP/USD was last seen trading at 1.3830, almost changed on the day, having hit daily tops at 1.3860.