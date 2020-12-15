Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin recently crossed wires, via Reuters, while suggesting that further clarity over the Brexit deal is expected by the weekend.

Earlier in the day, rumors spread that the UK is nearing a deal with the European Union. However, nothing could be confirmed but the GBP/USD cheered the chatters while refreshing a one-week high above 1.3450.

Following the latest news, the Cable remains mostly unchanged while waiting for the key inflation and activity data from the UK, not to forget the extra Brexit hints and the Fed.

The reason for the recent lack of reaction could be traced from the market player’s attention to the US stimulus headlines as the Congress member inch closer to the much-awaited deal.

