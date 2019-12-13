Ireland's Varadkar: EU interests very different for next stage of Brexit talks, need to stick together

The EU needs to stick together because EU nations' interests are very different for the next stage of Brexit talks, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar argued on Friday, per Reuters.
"The timeline is extremely tight to sort out the future of the EU-UK relations," Varadkar added. "We want a close EU free trade deal with the UK but there needs to be a level playing field. Boris Johnson is someone who will want a close relationship with the EU."
In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair continues to retrace the election-inspired rally and was last seen trading at 1.3315, adding 1.15% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as Trump denies latest headlines on trade war
US President Trump tweeted that reports about a trade deal and canceling tariffs on China are “completely wrong.” Stock nose-diving, dollar recovering just modestly against high-yielding rivals.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.