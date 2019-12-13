Ireland's Varadkar: EU interests very different for next stage of Brexit talks, need to stick together

The EU needs to stick together because EU nations' interests are very different for the next stage of Brexit talks, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar argued on Friday, per Reuters.

"The timeline is extremely tight to sort out the future of the EU-UK relations," Varadkar added. "We want a close EU free trade deal with the UK but there needs to be a level playing field. Boris Johnson is someone who will want a close relationship with the EU."

In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair continues to retrace the election-inspired rally and was last seen trading at 1.3315, adding 1.15% on the day.