Commenting on the proposed Brexit deal, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that the deal will protect the single market and their place in it. "We have a unique solution for Northern Ireland that respects unique history and geography," Varadkar added and argued that the "all-island and east-west economy" could thrive under this deal by eliminating a hard border.

These comments failed to help the British Pound, which came under strong selling pressure after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) announced that they won't be supporting the proposed Brexit deal. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.4% on the day at 1.2777.