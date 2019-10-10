Ireland's Coveney on Brexit: Mark my words, we are not there yet

Commenting on the rising Brexit optimism following Thursday's talks between Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, "today is an injection of some much-needed optimism but mark my words, we are not there yet," said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, per Reuters.

"The positivity has to translate to negotiation in Brussels, into detail," Coveney added and noted that they still need to find a way forward on areas of consent and customs.

These comments don't seem to be having a negative impact on the British Pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 1.9% at 1.2438 and was on track to post its largest daily percentage gain in more than seven months.