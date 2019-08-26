Ireland's Coveney: Any Brexit deal needs to be done on basis of Withdrawal Agreement

Ireland's foreign minister, Simon Coveney, crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating the EU stands firm that any Brexit deal needs to be done on the basis of the Withdrawal Agreement, per Reuters.

Last week, Coveney argued that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stance was making a no-deal Brexit far more likely.

These remarks don't seem to be having an impact on the British pound's price action. As of writing, the pair is down 0.33% on a daily basis at 1.2236.