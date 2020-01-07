Iran's Zarif: Iran will respond proportionately to killing of general Soleimani by US

The killing of General Suleimani by the US is "state terrorism" and Iran will respond proportionately," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CNN on Tuesday, per Reuters.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged lower in the last hour and was last seen erasing 0.55% on a daily basis at 1.805%.

"This is an act of aggression against Iran, and it amounts to an armed attack against Iran, and we will respond. But we will respond proportionately," Zarif said.