Iran’s Khosravi: 'Active resistance' is an antidote to Trump's warnings

In an interview with state TV, a spokesman of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Keyvan Khosravi, said that “active resistance’ was an antidote to US President Donald Trump’s warning over Tehran’s commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“By exiting the nuclear deal, Trump has wounded the path of diplomacy ... the best antidote to all threats is active resistance.”

“Iran is determined to go ahead with its plan to further scale back its nuclear commitments under the deal.”