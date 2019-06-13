Iran’s ForeignMin Zarif: Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred during Abe- Khamenei meeting

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took to twitter to shed more light on the suspected oil tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman earlier today.

Zarif tweet: “Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning. Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative.”

Last hour, IRNA reported that the damaged tank front Altair has sunk in the Gulf of Oman. However, Frontline spokesman was quick to jump in and denied the IRNA report that the Front Altair had sunk.

