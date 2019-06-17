Iranian politician: US hegemony challenges world peace, stability - Xinhua

In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, Asadollah Badamchian, Secretary-General of Iran's Islamic Coalition Party (ICP), noted that the current hegemony foreign policy adopted by the US Administration hampers world peace and stability.

The current U.S. administration, with such hegemonic policy, is exacerbating conflicts around the world.

The United States has launched trade wars against many countries in the world, which reflects its "colonialism and the essence of imperialism”.

Besides, Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal last year was also the result of a long-term hegemony of the U.S. government.

Once Washington found that Iran stuck to the deal and did not give in, it unilaterally defaulted.

The previous U.S. administration has failed to fulfill the nuclear deal and the current one's unilateral withdrawal from it is worse.

The U.S. government does not care or take sanctions even if it finds that its allies have violated the principle of nuclear non-proliferation.

Considering this hegemonic act and the double standards of the U.S. government, Iran will follow its own judgement and decisions that suit our national interests.