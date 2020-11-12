In a sign of confidence that the US trade and foreign policy under Democrat Joe Biden's leadership would be less confrontational, investors have taken bullish bets in the Asian currencies for the first time in two months, a Reuters poll shows.

Bullish positions in the Chinese yuan and Singapore dollar have strengthened, according to the fortnightly poll of 16 respondents.

Sentiment towards the Indonesian rupiah has reversed, with positions now turning bullish after more than two months.

Bets on the Thai baht have turned firmly bullish, climbing to their highest level since late January.

Bullish bets on the South Korean won have outpaced those on its peers and stand at their highest since early July 2014.