Interview with InfiniGold CEO Deane: We remain very bullish on gold as a safe-haven asset

Jon Deane, CEO at InfiniGold, remains very bullish on gold as he says in an exclusive interview with FXStreet. XAU/USD is trading at 1619.64.

Key quotes

“If you’d have held your assets in gold leading up to this crisis you would be well-positioned now both from a liquidity standpoint and a wealth preservation perspective.”

“What we are now witnessing in the gold market is the explosion of the EFP trade, with a number of large investment banks rumoured to have had large losses as the paper market in gold dramatically diverged from physical. (...) The market wants gold, and they want physical.”

“We remain very bullish on gold as a safe-haven asset and believe that the current crisis still has some way to go in finding a floor in asset prices.”