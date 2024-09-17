The case for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to focus more on growth and less on inflation continues to strengthen, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Charlie Lay notes.
USD/INR can hold below 84.00 in the near term
“August inflation held below RBI’s mid-target of 4% for the second consecutive month at 3.7% yoy vs 3.6% in July. It has averaged 4.6% year-to-date, which is within RBI’s 2-6% target range. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, also remained well-behaved. It was unchanged from July at 3.4% yoy in August. Year-to-date, it has moderated to 3.3%, down sharply from 5.1% in 2023, partly due to RBI’s restrictive stance.”
“Given that inflation is contained, signs of moderation in growth, albeit still relatively firm, and expectations of Fed rate cuts in the coming months, there is a case for RBI to consider shifting to a neutral stance. They could do so either in October or December. One other key determinant will be continued INR stability. INR has been the currency of stability in Asia this year.”
“In the first six months of the year, INR was down just 0.2% against the USD vs the average for Asian currencies of -4.2%. Since the end of June, Asian currencies have rallied sharply due to the weaker USD. They gained by 4.9% on average while INR is down 0.6% vs USD. INR has not experienced the sharp swings that the rest of the Asian currencies have, and this has been a deliberate policy from RBI. We could see this continuing and USD/INR could hold below the 84.00 level in the near term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.1100 after US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose 0.1% in August but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy meeting.
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3200
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel near 1.3200 in the early American session on Tuesday. Rising bets for a 50 basis points Federal Reserve rate cut keep the US Dollar on the defensive and support the pair.
Gold retreats toward $2,570 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Tuesday and falls toward $2,570. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 3.6% ahead of the Fed's policy announcements on Wednesday, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Why the Fed is set to cut interest rates and what does that mean Premium
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday. This is a crucial event as it directly affects families and businesses in the United States (US) – but also abroad given the importance of the US as the world’s largest economy.
Bitcoin approaches its $56,000 support level
Bitcoin is approaching a crucial daily support level of $56,000, hinting at a possible recovery. Ethereum faced rejection from the resistance level, suggesting a downward trend with weak momentum. In contrast, Ripple has bounced above the 100-day EMA, indicating a continued upward trend.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.