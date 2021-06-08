Inflation to eventually surpass the Fed's targets on a sustainable basis – JP Morgan

Ahead of Thursday’s critical US CPI data, analysts at JP Morgan lay down their inflation expectations, predicting the price pressures to outpace the Fed’s target on a sustainable basis.
Key quotes
“Inflation expectations have also increased beyond what may be achievable in the near term.”
“Inflation is on the upswing in our view and will eventually surpass the Fed's targets on a sustainable basis.”
“However, expectations have increased too and now price this rise in many asset markets.”
