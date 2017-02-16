Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Indonesia Trade Balance rose from previous $0.99B to $1.39B in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Indonesia Trade Balance rose from previous $0.99B to $1.39B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 04:34 GMT
Indonesia Imports: 14.54% (January) vs 5.82%
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 04:33 GMT
Indonesia Exports rose from previous 15.57% to 27.71% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 04:33 GMT
US Q4 GDP may be revised slightly upward - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:53 GMT
China FDI - Foreign Direct Investment (YTD) (YoY) dipped from previous 4.1% to -9.2% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:42 GMT
AUD/NZD – Break above 1.0770 would underpin bullish momentum
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:35 GMT
S&P 500 - break of 2340-2346 would add weight to our bullish view - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:19 GMT
GBP/USD - Rejected again at 1-hour 50-MA, is the pair overpriced?
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 03:02 GMT
USD/JPY drops below 114.00, breaches key trend line support
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 02:35 GMT
AUD/NZD - Bullish move stalled near 1.07 for the third consecutive session
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 02:16 GMT
Japanese MoF: didn’t discuss FX with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 01:45 GMT
EUR/USD jumps above 1.06 as the Treasury yields drop
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 01:36 GMT
Fed’s Dudley calls stock market rally unusual
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 01:16 GMT
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8629 vs 6.8632
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 01:16 GMT
US and UK key data points, divergence of inflationary environment - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:51 GMT
AUD/USD: fresh 2017 highs scored after mixed jobs report
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:44 GMT
AUD/JPY bulls demoralized by the drop in Aussie Full time employment numbers
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:42 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8595 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:36 GMT
Australian Jan employment headline upbeat, full-time jobs suffer sharp fall
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:33 GMT
Australia RBA Foreign Exchange Transaction: 557M (January) vs previous 1799M
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:32 GMT
Load More content ...