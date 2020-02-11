India’s Economic Adviser: Economic growth set to bounce back from over six-year low

Indian economic growth is likely to rebound from more than a six-year low of 4.5% in the July-September quarter, Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the Indian Finance Ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

Economic growth was set to accelerate to 6% in the financial year beginning in April, compared with an estimated growth of 5.0% in the current one.

Dismisses the conservative estimates and said his numbers took into account early signs of recovery in manufacturing and a pick-up in consumer demand.

There is enough space for the central bank to further cut interest rates, however, as inflation was likely to ease following a fall in vegetable prices.

While there was a slowdown, this slowdown has by and large now bottomed out, and if anything from here on, growth is going to go up.