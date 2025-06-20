- INR recovers slightly on Friday, lifted by gains in domestic Stocks and a softer US Dollar.
- Brent Crude Oil trims recent gains but holds a weekly rise of over 4% so far as Middle East tensions persist.
- Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rally over 1% each, snapping a three-day losing streak.
The Indian Rupee (INR) snaps its three-day losing run against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, recovering modestly after hitting a three-month low the previous day. A softer Greenback and a pullback in Crude Oil prices lent support to the Rupee, as traders digest US President Donald Trump's two-week delay to decide if the US will step into the Israel–Iran air conflict.
USD/INR is drifting lower during the European session, last seen trading around 86.60 at the time of writing. The pair has eased from its multi-month high but remains up over 0.50% for the week, underpinned by elevated Crude Oil prices amid the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.
While Trump’s two-week window to decide about Iran has temporarily calmed fears of an immediate escalation, risk appetite stays fragile as the conflict entered its eighth day on Friday with continued missile strikes and no clear path to de-escalation. Investors remain cautious that any miscalculation could disrupt energy flows and weigh further on emerging market currencies like the Rupee, particularly if Crude Oil prices reverse course and climb higher again.
Market Movers: Oil, Equities, Geopolitics shape Rupee moves
- The Indian Rupee edged higher on Friday, aided by strength in domestic equity markets, which helped lift sentiment. A relatively steady trend in global Crude Oil prices also provided some relief to the energy-import-reliant currency.
- India’s benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply on Friday after three days of losses, boosting overall market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,046.30 points, or 1.29%, to close at 82,408.17, while the NSE Nifty50 rose 319.15 points, or 1.29%, to finish at 25,112.40.
- The Rupee, like most Oil-sensitive Asian currencies, has been under pressure this week as fears of a wider Middle East conflict fuel concerns about higher Oil prices and renewed risk aversion. The Rupee was down about 0.75% through Thursday, on track for its worst weekly performance in one and a half months, according to Reuters.
- Brent Crude has slipped over 2% so far on Friday, easing near $77 per barrel as traders reacted to signs that the US may hold off immediate military action in the Israel–Iran conflict. Despite the dip, prices are still set for a weekly gain near 4%, keeping energy markets sensitive to any fresh escalation that could disrupt supply routes.
- Investor nerves remain heightened as the Iran–Israel war entered its eighth day, officials on all sides continue to trade sharp warnings. US President Trump reiterated on Thursday that he would “make a decision in the next two weeks” but stressed he still believes “there is room for diplomacy” with Tehran. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country “will act alone if necessary,” signalling readiness to strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear site without US assistance. Meanwhile, a senior Iranian lawmaker warned that closing the Strait of Hormuz is “a real option” if Washington escalates, calling US military involvement a clear “red line” for Tehran.
- Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, told PTI, “The uncertainty over the Iran–Israel conflict persists, and US President Donald Trump has merely postponed America’s entry into the war by two weeks. The Rupee is expected to trade in the 86.35–86.95 range. Exporters are in a good position to sell dollars now, as the Rupee could appreciate to 85.50–85.75 levels in July if hostilities ease.”
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, edges lower on Friday, slipping back below the 99.00 mark. The index has eased from its weekly high touched on Thursday, and was last seen trading near 98.58 as traders reassess safe-haven demand.
- Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey and the Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy Report, both scheduled for release later on Friday. The Philly Fed index is forecast at -1.0, compared to previous -4.0, hinting at a slight rebound in factory activity, while the Fed’s report could offer fresh clues on the policy outlook. Earlier this week, the central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.50% during its July meeting, as officials weigh sticky inflation against signs of slowing growth.
Technical Analysis: Bulls pause after multi-month high, key support at 86.00 in focus
USD/INR is showing early signs of a potential pause after a decisive breakout from a multi-month symmetrical triangle. Friday’s price action is forming a bearish daily candle, highlighting that the pair is struggling to hold gains after testing the psychological 87.00 barrier.
The breakout above the triangle resistance and the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which now sits around 85.86, confirmed a shift in near-term sentiment from neutral to bullish earlier this week. However, the pair’s failure to close firmly above 87.00 has attracted profit-taking, raising the risk of a short-term pullback.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled slightly from near overbought territory but remains comfortably above the neutral 50 level, suggesting that buyers still have control as long as the pair stays above the former triangle resistance, now acting as a support zone around 85.80–86.00.
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to recovery gains above 1.1500 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds its winning streak for the third successive day, holding firm above 1.1500 in the European session on Friday. The pair recovers as the US Dollar loses ground, possibly driven by a technical pullback and receding fears over a likely US military attack on Iran. Geopolitics remain in focus.
GBP/USD holds the rebound near 1.3500 despite weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD has found demand and retakes 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. The pair seems to have ignored the downbeat UK Retail Sales data for May. Broad US Dollar weakness, amid easing Middle East tensions, keeps the major underpinned.
Gold price struggles near weekly low amid fewer Fed rate cut bets, despite Middle East tensions
Gold price is seen consolidating its intraday losses to over a one-week low and trades just below the $3,350 level during the first half of the European session. The US Federal Reserve earlier this week trimmed the outlook for rate cuts in 2026 and 2027, which is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar and undermining demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.