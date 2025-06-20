INR recovers slightly on Friday, lifted by gains in domestic Stocks and a softer US Dollar.

Brent Crude Oil trims recent gains but holds a weekly rise of over 4% so far as Middle East tensions persist.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rally over 1% each, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The Indian Rupee (INR) snaps its three-day losing run against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, recovering modestly after hitting a three-month low the previous day. A softer Greenback and a pullback in Crude Oil prices lent support to the Rupee, as traders digest US President Donald Trump's two-week delay to decide if the US will step into the Israel–Iran air conflict.

USD/INR is drifting lower during the European session, last seen trading around 86.60 at the time of writing. The pair has eased from its multi-month high but remains up over 0.50% for the week, underpinned by elevated Crude Oil prices amid the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

While Trump’s two-week window to decide about Iran has temporarily calmed fears of an immediate escalation, risk appetite stays fragile as the conflict entered its eighth day on Friday with continued missile strikes and no clear path to de-escalation. Investors remain cautious that any miscalculation could disrupt energy flows and weigh further on emerging market currencies like the Rupee, particularly if Crude Oil prices reverse course and climb higher again.

Market Movers: Oil, Equities, Geopolitics shape Rupee moves

The Indian Rupee edged higher on Friday, aided by strength in domestic equity markets, which helped lift sentiment. A relatively steady trend in global Crude Oil prices also provided some relief to the energy-import-reliant currency.

India’s benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply on Friday after three days of losses, boosting overall market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,046.30 points, or 1.29%, to close at 82,408.17, while the NSE Nifty50 rose 319.15 points, or 1.29%, to finish at 25,112.40.

The Rupee, like most Oil-sensitive Asian currencies, has been under pressure this week as fears of a wider Middle East conflict fuel concerns about higher Oil prices and renewed risk aversion. The Rupee was down about 0.75% through Thursday, on track for its worst weekly performance in one and a half months, according to Reuters.

Brent Crude has slipped over 2% so far on Friday, easing near $77 per barrel as traders reacted to signs that the US may hold off immediate military action in the Israel–Iran conflict. Despite the dip, prices are still set for a weekly gain near 4%, keeping energy markets sensitive to any fresh escalation that could disrupt supply routes.

Investor nerves remain heightened as the Iran–Israel war entered its eighth day, officials on all sides continue to trade sharp warnings. US President Trump reiterated on Thursday that he would “make a decision in the next two weeks” but stressed he still believes “there is room for diplomacy” with Tehran. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country “will act alone if necessary,” signalling readiness to strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear site without US assistance. Meanwhile, a senior Iranian lawmaker warned that closing the Strait of Hormuz is “a real option” if Washington escalates, calling US military involvement a clear “red line” for Tehran.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, told PTI, “The uncertainty over the Iran–Israel conflict persists, and US President Donald Trump has merely postponed America’s entry into the war by two weeks. The Rupee is expected to trade in the 86.35–86.95 range. Exporters are in a good position to sell dollars now, as the Rupee could appreciate to 85.50–85.75 levels in July if hostilities ease.”

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, edges lower on Friday, slipping back below the 99.00 mark. The index has eased from its weekly high touched on Thursday, and was last seen trading near 98.58 as traders reassess safe-haven demand.

Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey and the Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy Report, both scheduled for release later on Friday. The Philly Fed index is forecast at -1.0, compared to previous -4.0, hinting at a slight rebound in factory activity, while the Fed’s report could offer fresh clues on the policy outlook. Earlier this week, the central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.50% during its July meeting, as officials weigh sticky inflation against signs of slowing growth.

Technical Analysis: Bulls pause after multi-month high, key support at 86.00 in focus

USD/INR is showing early signs of a potential pause after a decisive breakout from a multi-month symmetrical triangle. Friday’s price action is forming a bearish daily candle, highlighting that the pair is struggling to hold gains after testing the psychological 87.00 barrier.

The breakout above the triangle resistance and the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which now sits around 85.86, confirmed a shift in near-term sentiment from neutral to bullish earlier this week. However, the pair’s failure to close firmly above 87.00 has attracted profit-taking, raising the risk of a short-term pullback.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled slightly from near overbought territory but remains comfortably above the neutral 50 level, suggesting that buyers still have control as long as the pair stays above the former triangle resistance, now acting as a support zone around 85.80–86.00.

Indian economy FAQs How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee? The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR. What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee? India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee. How does inflation in India impact the Rupee? Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee. How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee? India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.



