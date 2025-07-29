Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in India on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 9,252.07 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the INR 9,259.83 it cost on Monday.
The price for Gold was broadly steady at INR 107,913.00 per tola from INR 108,004.90 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in INR
|1 Gram
|9,252.07
|10 Grams
|92,517.94
|Tola
|107,913.00
|Troy Ounce
|287,772.10
Daily digest market movers: Gold price on the backfoot on expectations for Fed hold
Last week's US economic data, particularly employment, reaffirmed the Fed’s stance to keep the fed fund rate unchanged. This because inflation metrics had not resumed its downward trend toward the US central bank 2% goal.
A Reuters poll revealed that market participants expect Gold price to average $3,320 a troy ounce in 2025 and $3,400 for 2026.
The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are pricing in a 63% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed at the September 17 meeting.
Interest rate probability indicates that the Fed will maintain its current rates, with odds standing at 96% for a hold and 4% for a 25-basis-point rate cut at the July 30 meeting.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
Federal Reserve set to leave interest rates unchanged at July meeting
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range last December.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.