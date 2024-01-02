Most recent article: India Gold price Wednesday: Gold falls, according to MCX data
Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 63,308 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 225 compared with the INR 63,083 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 63,528 per 10 gms from INR 63,320 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 74,805 per kg from INR 74,390 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|65,535
|Mumbai
|65,360
|New Delhi
|65,615
|Chennai
|65,530
|Kolkata
|65,525
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price remains supported by Fed rate cut bets
- Comex Gold price registered a 13% annual rise in 2023, marking its best year since 2020, and seems poised to prolong its recent well-established appreciating trend.
- Hopes that the Federal Reserve will achieve a soft landing for the economy in 2024 and ease its policy as early as March lend support to the yellow metal.
- The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a more than 85% chance that the Fed will deliver a rate cut in March and a cumulative of 150 basis points (bps) rate cut by the year-end.
- The safe-haven precious metal draws additional support from geopolitical risks stemming from the war in Ukraine and in the Middle East, and China's economic woes.
- US forces struck back against the Iran-backed Houthi group in the Red Sea in response to a series of strikes on several military and commercial vessels in the region.
- The official Chinese PMI released over the weekend indicated a further deterioration in manufacturing activity and little signs of recovery at the end of 2023.
- A private-sector survey, meanwhile, showed on Tuesday that China's factory activity expanded at a quicker pace in December but business confidence for 2024 remained subdued.
- The US Dollar builds on its recovery from a five-month low amid a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields and might cap further gains for the XAU/USD.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond recovered further from its lowest level since July touched last week and underpins the buck.
- Traders now look to the release of FOMC minutes on Wednesday and important US macro releases, including the NFP report, for some meaningful impetus.
- This week's busy economic docket also features the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings on Wednesday, followed by the ADP report on Thursday.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
