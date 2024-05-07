Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 71,525 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 199 compared with the INR 71,326 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 71,115 per 10 gms from INR 71,321 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 82,529 per kg from INR 82,838 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|74,025
|Mumbai
|73,810
|New Delhi
|73,955
|Chennai
|73,990
|Kolkata
|73,950
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price remains firm amid inflationary environment and uncertainty
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that the current interest rate level should cool the economy enough to bring down inflation to the 2% target, with the strength of the job market giving officials time to gain confidence that inflation will fall.
- New York Fed President John Williams stated that there would be rate cuts eventually. Williams further stated that he is seeing job growth moderating and the Fed is looking at the “totality” of data.
- Markets have priced in rate cuts worth 46 basis points (bps) from the Fed by the end of 2024, with the first cut expected in September or November, according to LSEG's rate probability app.
- Hamas announced its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire plan on Monday. However, Israel turned down the deal since it did not fulfill its "core demands" and continued its attack on Rafah in southern Gaza. Still, Israel said that it will continue negotiating, per Reuters.
- Gold has advanced about 12% this year despite the elevated inflationary environment and uncertainty over when the US Fed will cut rates.
- The US employment data showed job growth in the US slowed more than expected in April, while the increase in annual wages fell below 4.0% for the first time in nearly three years.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0750 following Monday's indecisive action
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel at around 1.0750 after posting small gains on Monday. Disappointing Factory Orders data from Germany limits the Euro's gains as investors keep a close eye on comments from central bankers.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2550 as USD recovers
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2550 in the European session on Tuesday. The cautious market stance helps the USD hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to regain its traction. The Bank of England will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold price turns red below $2,320 amid renewed US dollar demand
Gold trades in negative territory below $2,320 as the souring mood allows the USD to find demand on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 4.5% and helps XAU/USD limit its losses.
Ripple lawsuit develops with SEC reply under seal, XRP holders await public redacted versions
Ripple lawsuit’s latest development is Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, under seal. The regulator has filed its reply brief and supporting exhibits and the documents will be made public on Wednesday, May 8.
The impact of economic indicators and global dynamics on the US Dollar
Recent labor market data suggest a cooling economy. The disappointing job creation and rising unemployment hint at a slackening demand for labor, which, coupled with subdued wage growth, could signal a slower economic trajectory.