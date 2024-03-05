Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 64,172 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 957 compared with the INR 63,215 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 64,430 per 10 gms from INR 64,462 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 73,557 per kg from INR 73,467 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|65,500
|Mumbai
|65,285
|New Delhi
|65,380
|Chennai
|65,560
|Kolkata
|65,465
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price awaits cues about the Fed's rate-cut path
- Friday's disappointing US macro data, along with less hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials, reaffirmed bets for a June rate cut and lifted the Comex Gold price above the $2,100 mark on Monday.
- The US Dollar, meanwhile, remains on the defensive amid firming expectations for an imminent shift in the Fed's policy stance, which, along with geopolitical risks, benefit the safe-haven metal.
- Israel conducted a counter-terrorism operation – the biggest in years – in the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah, raising the risk of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
- Investors look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony for more cues on the path of interest rates and important US macro data to determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
- A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US ISM Services PMI later this Tuesday, though the focus will remain glued to the closely watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
- China’s Premier Li Qiang delivered the opening remarks at the National People's Congress (NPC) annual meeting on Tuesday and said that the foundation of economic recovery is not solid yet.
- Earlier Reuters reported, citing an official work report, that China will target around 5% GDP growth for 2024, though it fails to boost investors' confidence or provide any impetus to the XAU/USD.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
