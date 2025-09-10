Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 10,321.85 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 10,275.97 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold increased to INR 120,393.20 per tola from INR 119,856.90 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 10,321.85 10 Grams 103,219.50 Tola 120,393.20 Troy Ounce 321,045.80

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price draws support from Fed rate cut bets, political jitters, geopolitical risks

An unexpectedly weak US jobs data released last Friday provided further evidence of a softening labor market and led markets to price in three interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve through the year-end. Moreover, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates a small possibility of a jumbo 50-basis-point rate cut at next week's FOMC policy meeting.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has urged the European Union (EU) to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese and Indian goods in an effort to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin. The report further stated that the Trump administration is prepared to "mirror" any tariffs imposed by the EU on Indian and Chinese imports.

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, resulting in his resignation. Moreover, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced over the weekend that he will step down as President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

On the geopolitical front, Israel carried out an air strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, Doha, drawing widespread global condemnation. Qatar's Prime Minister said that his country reserves the right to respond to Israel's blatant attack. Given that Qatar is a key mediator, this could impact ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Poland placed its air defenses on high alert in response to Russia's heaviest air assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, which have raised concerns about the proximity of the strikes to its border. Moreover, Ukraine’s Air Force warned of a suspected Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, breaching the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) airspace.

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Trump from removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This eases market concerns about the Fed's independence, which, along with some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US inflation data, assists the US Dollar to preserve the previous day's recovery gains and might cap the upside for the precious metal.

Wall Street’s three major indices posted record closing highs on Tuesday, and the spillover effect leads to a further rise in the Asian equity markets. This might further contribute to keeping a lid on the safe-haven commodity and warrants some caution. Traders now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for a fresh impetus later today.

The focus will then shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determining the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD pair.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

