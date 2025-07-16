Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 9,218.86 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 9,185.46 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold increased to INR 107,528.10 per tola from INR 107,133.90 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 9,218.86 10 Grams 92,189.56 Tola 107,528.10 Troy Ounce 286,763.20

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price attracts safe-haven flows amid trade concerns

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased the most in five months, by 0.3% in June, and the yearly rate accelerated to 2.7% from 2.4% in May. Meanwhile, the core gauge, which excludes fluctuating food and energy costs, rose 2.9% YoY from 2.8% in the previous month.

The data sparked concerns over the inflationary effects of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and reaffirmed bets that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for an extended period. This lifted the US Treasury bond yields higher and the US Dollar to its highest level since June 23, dragging the Gold price to a multi-day trough.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins noted that it is challenging to set monetary policy right now amid uncertainty, and a solid economy gives the US central bank time to decide its next interest rate move. Tariffs could boost inflation over the second half of 2025 and push core inflation to around 3% by year's end, Boston added further.

Separately, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said the base case is that monetary policy needs to hold tight for a while longer to bring inflation down. Logan added that tariff increases appear likely to create additional inflationary pressure for some time, and an early rate cut by the Fed risks deeper economic scars on a longer road to price stability.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday that 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports will come by the month-end. This comes on top of Trump's tariff notices to more than 20 countries and a 50% tariff on copper imports last week, which keeps investors on edge and assists the safe-haven precious metal to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday.

Traders now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index due later during the North American session. Apart from this, comments from influential FOMC members will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD pair. The mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants caution for aggressive traders.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

