Gold prices rose in India on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 8,381.36 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 8,332.24 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for Gold increased to INR 97,755.57 per tola from INR 97,185.61 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in INR
|1 Gram
|8,381.36
|10 Grams
|83,811.21
|Tola
|97,755.57
|Troy Ounce
|260,653.90
Daily digest market movers: Gold price trades firm near $3,000, unfazed by Trump’s comments
-
The US 10-year T-note yield is almost flat, up one basis point at 4.338%. US real yields edges down one bp to 1.973%, according to US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yields.
-
US Durable Goods Orders posted a solid performance in February, rising 0.9% MoM, defying expectations of a 1% decline.
-
Core Durable Goods Orders, which exclude transportation, also impressed — climbing 0.7% MoM, up from 0.1% in January and well above the 0.2% forecast, signaling resilient business investment.
-
On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic stated that he supports only one rate cut this year and doesn’t expect inflation to return to target until around 2027.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6300 as US Dollar retreats
AUD/USD has turned positive and regains 0.6300 in Thursday's Asian session. The US Dollar sees a sharp pullback from three-week highs after US President Trump announced some tariff exemptions on auto part imports, supporting the pair. However, buyers remain caution amid fears of global trade war escalation.
USD/JPY drops to test 150.00, tracks US Dollar pull
USD/JPY is dropping to test 150.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair meets fresh supply in tandem with the US Dollar on US President Trump's latest tariff exemption announcement. Further, hawkish BoJ bets and the risk-off impulse also underpin the safe-haven Japanese Yen, aiding the latest leg down
Gold awaits US PCE inflation data for a sustained move higher
The gold price is finding fresh demand above $3,000 early Thursday, following a lacklustre performance on Wednesday. Gold buyers try their luck and aim for the record high of $3,058 once again as they near Friday’s US inflation test.
GameStop's plan to issue $1.3 billion convertible notes to buy Bitcoin could boost crypto market and meme coins
Video game retailer GameStop announced on Wednesday that it plans to issue senior convertible note offerings worth $1.3 billion. The company aims to use part of the proceeds from the offerings to buy Bitcoin.
Sticky UK services inflation shows signs of tax hike impact
There are tentative signs that the forthcoming rise in employer National Insurance is having an impact on service sector inflation, which came in a tad higher than expected in February. It should still fall back in the second quarter, though, keeping the Bank of England on track for three further rate cuts this year.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.