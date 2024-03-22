Gold prices fell in India on Friday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 65,964 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 683 compared with the INR 66,647 it cost on Thursday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 65,910 per 10 gms from INR 66,189 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 74,550 per kg from INR 75,081 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|68,260
|Mumbai
|68,030
|New Delhi
|68,205
|Chennai
|68,635
|Kolkata
|68,155
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price remains depressed amid some follow-through USD buying
- The US Dollar looks to build on the previous day's strong recovery from a one-week low touched in the aftermath of the FOMC decision and is seen undermining the Comex Gold price on Friday.
- The Federal Reserve upgraded its economic growth projection and now sees real GDP to hit 2.1% by the end of this year as compared to the previous estimate of 1.4% in December.
- Moreover, policymakers raised the forecast for core inflation to 2.6% from 2.4% and now see the unemployment rate at 4% for 2024, slightly lower than the 4.1% previously projected.
- The outlook, along with an unexpected fall in the US Initial Jobless Claims to 210K last week, acts as a tailwind for the USD, though the projected less restrictive policy might cap the upside.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are now pricing in around 75% that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in June, up from around 60% earlier this week.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that gaps are narrowing in the ongoing talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, boosting investors' confidence.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the early North American session will be looked for more cues about future policy decisions and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0800 after German IFO survey
EUR/USD is recovering losses above 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair found some support from the upbeat German IFO survey. But the rebound remains elusive amid the extended US Dollar recovery and souring risk sentiment. ECB and Fed speakers eyed.
GBP/USD surrenders 1.2600 amid unabated USD demand
GBP/USD is trading deep in the red below 1.2600 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed Retail Sales declined by 0.4% on a yearly basis in February. The US Dollar rebounds firmly amid risk-aversion and ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold price extends its steady intraday descent amid broad-based USD strength
Gold price (XAU/USD) continues losing ground through the early part of the European session on Friday and now looks to extend the overnight retracement slide from the record peak.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.
A week full of surprises
The second big surprise of the week came from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Swiss cut the interest rate by 25bp to 1.5% yesterday, in a surprise move and became the first major central bank to cut rates.