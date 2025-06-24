Gold prices fell in India on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 9,278.06 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, down compared with the INR 9,333.67 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold decreased to INR 108,217.50 per tola from INR 108,866.10 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 9,278.06 10 Grams 92,780.74 Tola 108,217.50 Troy Ounce 288,580.10

Daily digest market movers: Gold price rally extends, as Iran retaliates over US bases

On Saturday, the United States (US) delivered an attack to three of Iran’s nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump described the mission as “a very successful attack,” and warned that “there are many other targets” if Iran remains reluctant to peace talks.

The US Operation Midnight Hammer involved B-2 Spirit bombers and Tomahawk missiles from US submarines.

Recently, the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for June came in at 52, above expectations of 51 but unchanged compared to the previous reading. The Services PMI dipped from 53.7 to 53.1 in June, a tick above estimates of 52.9.

The US 10-year Treasury note yield is down seven basis points (bps) at 4.306%. US real yields, which are inversely correlated with Gold prices, followed suit, down at 1.978%.

The Fed's monetary policy report recently revealed that there are early signs that tariffs are contributing to higher inflation. However, their full impact has yet to be reflected in the data. The report added that the current policy is well-positioned and that financial stability is resilient amid high uncertainty.

Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 57.5 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

