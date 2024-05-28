Most recent article: India Gold price today: Gold rises, according to MCX data
Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 71,933 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 11 compared with the INR 71,922 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 71,829 per 10 gms from INR 72,009 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 94,127 per kg from INR 94,608 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|74,455
|Mumbai
|74,270
|New Delhi
|74,275
|Chennai
|74,510
|Kolkata
|74,460
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price holds rebound, as US inflation awaited
- An Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, officials said on Monday. Global leaders called for the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel's attacks, per Reuters.
- According to the recent Fed meeting minutes, the central bank would take longer than anticipated to gain greater confidence in inflation moving to the 2% target.
- Traders have reduced their bets on interest rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to 49% odds in September, down from 63% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
- The preliminary US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized is estimated to grow 1.4% in Q1 from 1.6% in the previous reading.
- The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to show an increase of 0.3% MoM and 2.8% YoY in April.
- UBS analysts raised their gold price projection to $2,600 by the end of 2024. Citi experts forecast that gold will reach $3,000 per ounce during the next six to eighteen months.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation
EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows
Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.