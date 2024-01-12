Gold prices rose in India on Friday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,066 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 16 compared with the INR 62,050 it cost on Thursday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,210 per 10 gms from INR 61,788 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 72,034 per kg from INR 71,354 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,250
|Mumbai
|64,065
|New Delhi
|64,270
|Chennai
|64,250
|Kolkata
|64,285
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price cheers Middle East tensions, subdued USD demand
- The mixed US consumer inflation figures raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay a much-anticipated rate cut in March and dragged the Comex Gold price to a one-month low on Thursday.
- The headline US CPI accelerated from the 3.1% YoY rate to 3.4% in December, while the core gauge (excluding volatile food and energy prices) registered its smallest yearly gains since May 2021.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester commented on the latest CPI figures and said that it would likely be too soon for the US central bank to cut its interest rates at the March policy meeting.
- Adding to this, Richmond Fed chief Tom Barkin noted that the central bank needs to be convinced that inflation is headed to target and will be open to lowering rates once inflation is on track to 2%.
- Separately, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that the central bank is still on a comfortable path forward on inflation and will have to evaluate policy restrictiveness as inflation continues to decline.
- According to the CME group's FedWatch Tool, the markets are still pricing in over a 65% probability of a rate cut in March, which is seen acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond remains depressed below the 4.0% threshold, which keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and benefits the non-yielding metal.
- The US and UK forces carried out attacks against multiple Houthi targets in reaction to drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea, raising the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions.
- The Chinese inflation figures released this Friday fuel deflationary risks, while a 0.3% fall in imports during 2023 pointed to sluggish domestic demand and added to worries about slow economic recovery.
- Comex Gold price remains on track to end in the red for the second successive week as traders now look to the US Producer Price Index and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari's speech for a fresh impetus.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
The acceleration of the US PPI is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.