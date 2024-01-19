India Gold price today: Gold bounces, according to MCX data

Gold prices rose in India on Friday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,014 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 259 compared with the INR 61,755 it cost on Thursday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,094 per 10 gms from INR 61,769 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 71,839 per kg from INR 71,615 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,150
|Mumbai
|63,990
|New Delhi
|64,135
|Chennai
|64,130
|Kolkata
|64,190
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price attracts haven flows amid Middle East tensions
- The US-led forces continue to clash with the Iran-backed Houthi group in the Red Sea and seem to lend some support to the safe-haven Comex Gold price amid a subdued US Dollar price action.
- Houthi rebels in Yemen launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a US-owned, Greek-operated tanker ship on Thursday and the US, in response, carried out its fifth strike against Houthi targets.
- Pakistan undertook a series of military strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran, while the latter began a planned air defense drill from its port of Chabahar near Pakistan.
- The USD consolidates below its highest level since December 13 touched earlier this week, though reduced bets for a March rate cut by the Federal Reserve continue to act as a tailwind.
- The incoming resilient US macro data released this week suggested that the economy is in good shape and gives the central bank headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer.
- Against the backdrop of the upbeat US Retail Sales figures on Wednesday, data released on Thursday showed that the Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since September 2022.
- The markets were quick to react to the strong labor-market report and are now pricing just over a 50% chance of a rate cut at the March FOMC meeting, down from 75% a week ago.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond touched its highest level since mid-December, which favours the USD bulls and should cap gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Traders now look to the US macro data – the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations, along with Existing Home Sales – for short-term opportunities.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains amid geopolitical risks, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on the previous day's recovery from the vicinity of the $2,000 psychological mark or its lowest level since December 13 and gains positive traction for the second straight day on Friday.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
Lagarde set to comment on global economic outlook as ECB blackout period begins
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is set to speak on Friday at 10:00 GMT at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. It will be the last of her three appearances at the WEF Annual Meeting this week.