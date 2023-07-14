Incoming RBA Governor Bullock: Committed to ensure reserve bank delivers on policy and operational objectives

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:

After her confirmation as the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor, Michele Bullock crossed wires via Reuters and conveyed gratitude for the selection while also stating commitment to ensuring that the central bank delivers on its policy and operational objectives.

The policymaker also said that it is a challenging time for her role but showed confidence in executive team and boards to gain support. Additionally, the incoming Aussie central bank boss Bullock stated that leading the RBA through change will be a big part of her role.

Also read: Australia government appoints Michele Bullock as next RBA Governor

AUD/USD renews intraday low

After her initial remarks, the AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low near 0.6880, reversing from a one-month high marked the previous day.

Also read: AUD/USD closes Thursday above 0.6850 amid USD weakness

