Incoming BOE Governor Bailey: UK badly prepared for market crash

The incoming Bank of England (BOE) Governor and Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority - the City regulator, Andrew Bailey, said in an interview with the UK Times, “Britain badly prepared for a market crash.”

Additional Quotes:

Concerned about how ill-prepared the UK is for a prolonged fall in the stock market or house prices.

Increased exposure to asset values had been accompanied by a declining understanding of the fallout from a decline in prices, saying that the issue was "one of the things that worries me most".

"There hasn't been a major fall in asset prices now since the [global financial] crisis and of course, we don't want one to happen, but they do happen. I do think that there is not as great an understanding of what the consequences of that could be."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating the bounce around 1.3125 region, benefiting from a broad-based US dollar pull back and Brexit optimism.