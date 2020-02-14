IMF's Georgieva: Coronavirus is big uncertainty today for world economy

The coronavirus outbreak is a big uncertainty for the world economy, International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. "We will need to agree to coordinated measures to protect world economy once we know more on coronavirus," Georgieva added.

Key takeaways

"Low productivity, low economic growth, low inflation are a drag on the world economy."

"Uncertainty is becoming the new normal."

"We don't know the true impact of coronavirus at time of sluggish growth."

"We hope to see finance ministers, central bankers coming together in response to uncertainty."